UPDATE 2-San Miguel's annual underlying profit up 11 pct, eyes on capital raising

* Double-digit profit growth in beer, food, liquor and petroleum units

* Revenue up 21 pct, core income up 11 pct

* Food unit planning to raise $3 bln via share sale (Adds analysts’ comments)

By Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, March 15 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp posted a 10.7-percent increase in annual underlying net profit, boosted by double-digit growth in its beer, petroleum and food businesses.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off gains and forex translation, rose to 54.7 billion pesos ($1.05 billion) in the 12 months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated revenues jumped 21 percent to 826 billion pesos, underscoring the robust growth in its diverse businesses.

Profit at San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, the group’s food and beverage unit, rose 16 percent to 6.9 billion pesos last year.

The unit plans to raise around $3 billion through a share sale this year as the diversified conglomerate consolidates its core business.

“Investors have been keen on this share sale as it is a more defined company focused on food. Also consumer stocks command higher multiples compared to other sectors,” said Luis Limlingan, managing director at Manila-based brokerage firm Regina Capital Development Corp.

Oil and petroleum subsidiary Petron Corp was again a solid performer, with net income of 14.1 billion pesos up 30 percent from a year ago, driven by strong sales volume in the Philippines and Malaysia.

San Miguel, one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, has pursued an aggressive expansion since 2008 to bolster revenues, adding infrastructure, mining, petroleum and power assets to its staple food and beverage businesses.

Besides the consolidation of the food business, San Miguel’s proposed 700 billion pesos airport north of the capital and other infrastructure projects will also be on investors’ radar as catalysts for the future, said Mary Grace Cerdenia, president of brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com in Manila.

The company has earmarked up to 700 billion pesos for expansion of its businesses between 2015 to 2022.