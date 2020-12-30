IN BRIEF: Public nuisance suit over spent-fuel storage was ‘veiled challenge’ to NRC - 9th Circ

A nuclear-safety nonprofit cannot use a public nuisance lawsuit to stop the removal and storage of spent fuel at the shuttered San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in California, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

The 9th Circuit agreed with a federal judge in San Diego, who said the suit by Public Watchdogs was a challenge to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s licensing decisions that could only be brought in circuit court under the federal Hobbs Act.

