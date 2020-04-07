5th Circuit nixes FDCPA fee award against plaintiff’s lawyers

A federal appeals court on Monday reversed an award of attorneys’ fees to Portfolio Recovery Associates by a federal judge in Texas, who found the plaintiff’s Chicago-based trial lawyers should pay $14,000 for orchestrating a “scheme” to abuse the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said there was no evidence that plaintiff Luis Tejero or his trial attorneys at Community Lawyers Group had pursued the litigation in bad faith – and even if they had, the FDCPA would only authorize fees against Tejero.

