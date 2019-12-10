Sanderson Farms defeats shareholders' appeal over chicken price-fixing

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by Sanderson Farms Inc shareholders who accused the poultry processor of concealing its role in a conspiracy to raise the prices of broiler chickens.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show with particularity that Sanderson’s financial disclosures were misleading, or how its alleged anticompetitive conduct occurred or might have affected trade.

