Calif. high court sides with regional agency on greenhouse-gas impact study

A San Diego regional transportation agency did not abuse its discretion by failing to adequately consider greenhouse gas targets set in a 2005 state executive order for a study of its $214 billion transportation plan, California's Supreme Court ruled.

In a six-to-one decision on Thursday, the court rejected environmental groups' arguments that the San Diego Association of Governments' (SANDAG) study was not clear enough about the climate change impacts of its plan.

