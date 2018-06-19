FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 19, 2018 / 2:46 PM / in an hour

Activist Carl Icahn gains control of board in proxy fight at SandRidge Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday won at least four seats on the board of SandRidge Energy, winning a battle for control of the U.S. shale producer that he wants to sell to others or buy himself.

Shareholders elected four of Icahn’s seven-person slate and two of the nominees put forth by the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma oil and gas company, according to results released Tuesday following the company’s annual meeting. The final director’s position was too close to call, the company said.

SandRidge shares were up 19 cents at $16.03 in early trade on Tuesday.

Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.