Activist Carl Icahn gains control of board in proxy fight at SandRidge Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday won at least four seats on the board of SandRidge Energy, winning a battle for control of the U.S. shale producer that he wants to sell to others or buy himself.

Shareholders elected four of Icahn’s seven-person slate and two of the nominees put forth by the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma oil and gas company, according to results released Tuesday following the company’s annual meeting. The final director’s position was too close to call, the company said.

SandRidge shares were up 19 cents at $16.03 in early trade on Tuesday.