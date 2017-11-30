Carl Icahn blasts SandRidge Energy's poison pill move

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said he was prepared to initiate litigation against SandRidge Energy after the oil and gas company adopted a poison pill plan amid strong opposition for its Bonanza Creek Energy Inc deal.

"On Nov. 26, 2017, in direct response to this strong shareholder opposition to the proposed acquisition, you adopted a poison pill that is a complete travesty and represents a new low in corporate governance," Icahn, who owns 13.5 percent of SandRidge, said in a letter on Thursday. (bit.ly/2nllDjs) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)