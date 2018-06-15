CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-SandRidge says approached by 17 potential buyers, including Icahn

(Corrects to say confidentiality terms, not buyout terms, in fifth paragraph)

June 15 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Friday it had been approached by 17 potential bidders for a buyout, including billionaire Carl Icahn who is fighting for control of the oil and gas producer’s board.

Icahn has criticized SandRidge’s leadership, got the company to back out of its planned buyout of rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc and forced the removal of the company’s chief executive and chief finance officer.

The activist investor, who had offered to buy the company in April, added two more nominees to his board slate in May, demanding more influence after SandRidge expanded its board to seven directors from five to accommodate the activist Icahn’s demand.

The annual shareholders meeting is slated for next Tuesday.

The company also said Midstates Petroleum did not agree to its confidentiality terms, even after month long negotiations with the smaller rival. The U.S based oil and gas producer had rejected an all-stock bid from Midstates Petroleum in March.

The company’s shares were slightly higher in premarket trading.