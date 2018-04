April 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday that he plans to nominate five members to SandRidge Energy’s board.

Last week, SandRidge said it would evaluate buyout offers, including Icahn’s, after he said he planned to nominate directors who would push for a sale of the company. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)