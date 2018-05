May 29 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said on Tuesday activist investor Carl Icahn is seeking to gain control of the oil and natural producer without paying an appropriate premium or participating in a competitive process.

Icahn is looking to replace SandRidge’s board and added two more nominees to his slate after the company expanded the board. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)