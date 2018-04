April 9 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc, which is in the middle of a proxy fight with top shareholder Carl Icahn, said on Monday it would evaluate buyout offers, including one from Icahn.

The activist investor, who offered to buy the company last week, said he planned to nominate directors who would push for a sale of SandRidge Energy. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)