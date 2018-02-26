FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018

SandRidge Energy cuts 30 pct of headquarters staff in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - * Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc said on Monday it cut 80 employees, or 30 percent of its Oklahoma City workforce * SandRidge recently ousted its chief executive and finance chief after complaints about its strategy and spending by activist investor Carl Icahn * Company statement said the workforce cuts were designed to align its workforce with its revised strategic plan * Company previously said it would reduce capital spending budget by at least 23 percent this year over 2017 * SandRidge did not respond to requests for details of management positions included in the job cuts * SandRidge shares down six cents at $15.62 in late trade (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

