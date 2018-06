June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer SandRidge Energy Inc said on Friday it plans a strategic review of its business that could include a sale of the company or some of its assets.

Earlier this month, activist investor Carl Icahn won a battle for control of the company, taking five seats on the board of the company that he wants to sell. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)