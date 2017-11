Nov 27 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc said it adopted a shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a “poison pill”, days after activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a big stake and said he would oppose its $746 million bid for Bonanza Creek Energy.

SandRidge said on Monday the rights plan has a trigger of 10 percent and will expire on Nov. 26, 2018. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)