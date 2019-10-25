Sandvik appoints Assa Abloy's Widing as new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining gear meaker Sandvik said on Friday it had appointed Assa Abloy’s Stefan Widing as its new CEO, replacing Bjorn Rosengren who as previously announced is leaving for the top job at Swiss robotics firm ABB.

“We are very pleased that Stefan Widing will take on the position as President and CEO of Sandvik,” Sandvik Chairman Johan Molin said in a statement.

“Stefan definitely has the capabilities needed to continue the decentralized way of working and to ensure Sandvik’s future development”.

Widing is currently heading HID Global Corporation, a technology division within Assa Abloy, the world’s largest lock maker.

Widing will take up the top job at Sandvik “no later than April 2020,” Sandvik said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander)