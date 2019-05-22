UPDATE 1-Sweden's Sandvik sets new financial targets after streamlining business

(Adds detail, CEO comments)

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik announced new long-term financial goals on Wednesday, after a structural overhaul it said will give it room to buy more companies.

Sandvik’s new targets include revenue growth of at least 5% and an adjusted operating margin of at least 16%, it said in a statement, adding that improved financial strength was allowing it to increase the pace of acquisitions.

The company has been reorganizing since Bjorn Rosengren took over as CEO in 2015, selling off a string of businesses to focus on what it views as core operations.

It has been expanding its additive manufacturing operations, including metal powder manufacturing, and has also entered areas such as metrology, an important measurement technology for quality assurance.

Rosengren said Sandvik would consider larger as well as smaller bolt-on acquisitions.

“There could be bigger ones if it’s the right situation and the valuation is at the right level,” he told journalists in a call ahead of investor presentations in Tampere, Finland.

Sandvik had a margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 18.6% in 2018, while organic sales grew 11%, but its operating margin was below 14% as recently as in 2016 and its profitability has been volatile historically.

Sandvik also set new targets for a maximum debt/equity ratio of 0.5 and a dividend payout ratio of 50% of earnings per share.

Its stock has more than doubled since Rosengren took the helm, sharply outperforming the European industrial sector up just over 20 percent.