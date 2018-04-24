Sandvik Q1 operating profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik beat first-quarter operating expectations on Tuesday and reported a broad-based increase in customer activity at the start of the year.

Operating profit rose to 4.27 billion Swedish crowns ($502.41 million) from 3.50 billion, beating a 4.00 billion mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Order intake at the company, which competes with Sweden’s Atlas Copco in mining equipment and U.S. firm Kennametal in metal-cutting, rose to 25.4 billion crowns, above the 24.6 billion crown mean analysts forecast.

Sandvik shares were flat by 1146 GMT.