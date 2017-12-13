FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders in Brazil´s Sanepar raise $302 mln with share offering
December 13, 2017 / 2:09 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Shareholders in Brazil´s Sanepar raise $302 mln with share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian water and sanitation utility Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná priced its secondary share offering at 55.20 reais per unit, the company said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

Each unit represents one common and four preferred shares. Shareholders in Sanepar, as the company is known, sold 18.85 million units and raised 1 billion reais ($302 million).

The company said shareholders exercised the option of selling an additional allotment of shares, effectively raising the total number of shares sold by 15 percent, due to strong investor demand.

$1 = 3.31 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler

