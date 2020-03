JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam said on Tuesday that CEO Ian Kirk will be replaced by non-executive director Paul Hanratty in July.

Kirk will remain with the organisation until Dec. 31, when his five-year contract with Sanlam ends, fulfilling various responsibilities including providing support to the new CEO, the insurer said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)