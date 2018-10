JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest insurer Sanlam Ltd plans to sell a 5 percent stake at a 10 percent discount to black investors and employees to meet affirmative action rules, it said on Wednesday.

The deal could be worth as much as 8.6 billion rand ($587.6 million), Sanlam said in a statement. ($1 = 14.6355 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)