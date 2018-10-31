UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sanlam plans up to $588 mln stake sale to black investors, employees

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest insurer Sanlam Ltd plans to sell a 5 percent stake at a 10 percent discount to black investors and employees to meet affirmative action rules, it said on Wednesday.

The deal could be worth as much as 8.6 billion rand ($587.6 million), Sanlam said in a statement.

Companies in South Africa have to meet quotas on black ownership, employment and procurement as part of a government drive to shift more of the mostly white-controlled wealth into the hands of the black majority.

The transaction would take direct shareholding by black investors in Sanlam to 18 percent.

The company’s South African employees would be issued 80 percent the new shares, and the rest would be sold to a group of black investors that include black women, youth groups and black business partners. ($1 = 14.6355 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)