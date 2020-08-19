Insurer Sanlam to book around 7.8 billion rand in impairment charges

Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam Ltd said on Wednesday it would book the bulk of around 7.8 billion rand ($453.33 million) in impairment charges, mostly related to its acquisition of Saham Finances, in the first half of 2020.

Sanlam also said its net operational earnings were likely to decline between 35% and 45% due to lower fee income and increased provisioning in its specialist finance and retail credit businesses.