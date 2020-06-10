S.Africa's Sanlam cautious about new business growth on recession worries

June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s largest insurer Sanlam Ltd said on Wednesday its new business growth potential remains under pressure due to anticipated steep recessions in many of its markets.

Sanlam said though the eventual claims from the COVID-19 outbreak remain uncertain, the company’s pandemic reserve of about 760 million rand ($45.93 million) is available to buffer any impact at its life insurance businesses. ($1 = 16.5452 rand) (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)