FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
S.African insurer Sanlam sees tough rest of 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 7, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 2 months ago

S.African insurer Sanlam sees tough rest of 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam Ltd reported a rise in profit in the four months to the end of April, but warned that persistent risk aversion, a stronger rand and a weak economy will hurt its half-year performance.

Insurers in Africa's most advanced economy have expanded elsewhere on the continent to offset slowing growth at home, but prospects have been dealt a blow by a collapse in commodity prices.

Sanlam's normalised headline earnings – a commonly used profit measure that strips out certain one-off items – increased by 9 percent for the four-months ended April, the company said, without giving further details.

Political instability, low economic growth and credit ratings downgrades have dented business and consumer confidence in South Africa.

"We expect that the economic and operating environment will remain challenging for the remainder of 2017 with a resulting impact on the Group's key operational performance indicators," Sanlam said in a statement.

The insurer's new business volumes were down 4 percent to 71 billion rand ($5.52 billion)largely due to lower lump-sum inflows at Glacier, Sanlam Investments Retail and Sanlam Private Wealth.

At 1313 GMT the share price was up 0.81 percent at 66.25 rand.

Sanlam has operations in 11 African countries, India and Malaysia. ($1 = 12.8550 rand) (Reporting by Olwethu Boso, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.