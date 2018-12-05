Corrections News
December 5, 2018 / 12:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-South African insurer Sanlam sees 10 percent fall in headline earnings

1 Min Read

(Corrects month from June to October in first paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest insurer Sanlam saw its normalised headline earnings fall 10 percent for the 10 months to October, it said on Wednesday.

That compared with a 22 percent rise during the first 10 months of 2017. Sanlam attributed the decline to a 55 percent fall in its net investment return.

Headline earnings is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.