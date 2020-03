JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sanlam said on Thursday its earnings for the year to Dec. 31 fell by 19%, as a number of one-off factors hit its bottom line.

The insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 357.9 cents ($0.2186), versus 441.1 cents a year earlier. ($1 = 16.3708 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)