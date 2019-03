JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Sanlam, South Africa’s biggest insurer, said on Thursday its normalised headline earnings fell by 8 percent in the year to Dec. 31, to 9.1 billion rand ($638.15 million).

The company reported normalised headline earnings per share of 431.7 cents ($0.3027) for the period, compared to 480 cents per share in 2017, down 10 percent. ($1 = 14.2600 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)