FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 6, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Sanlam posts 10 pct rise in H1 profit

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sanlam, South Africa’s biggest insurer, posted a 10 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday as a stronger showing at its offshore businesses offset weak performance at home.

Diluted headline earnings per share came in at 248.6 cents in the six months through end-June, compared with 225.3 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, which strips out certain one-off and non-trading items, is the main profit gauge in South Africa. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.