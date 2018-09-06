South Africa's Sanlam posts 10 pct rise in H1 profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sanlam, South Africa’s biggest insurer, posted a 10 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday as a stronger showing at its offshore businesses offset weak performance at home.

Diluted headline earnings per share came in at 248.6 cents in the six months through end-June, compared with 225.3 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, which strips out certain one-off and non-trading items, is the main profit gauge in South Africa. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)