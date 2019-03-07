UPDATE 1-South Africa's top insurer Sanlam FY earnings drop by 8 pct

(Adds more detail, CEO quote)

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd posted an 8 percent fall in full-year headline earnings on Thursday, as South Africa’s biggest insurer was hit by market volatility and a weak economy at home.

Headline earnings came in at 9.1 billion rand ($638.20 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Normalised headline earnings per share declined 10 percent to 431.7 cents ($0.3027) from 480 cents in 2017.

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk said the company was satisfied with its performance in a “challenging” operating environment.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy. We are confident that we have the calibre of management and staff to prudently navigate the anticipated challenges going forward,” he said in a statement.

Sanlam said it was hit by slow growth and fading confidence in South Africa, rising interest rates in the United States, uncertainties over Brexit, an escalating Sino-U.S. trade war, and weak economies and volatile currencies in a number of other countries in which it operates.

Its new business volumes increased by just 1 percent, dragged by a 13 percent decline in new business in its investment unit, while other operations, including its business in East Africa, also underperformed. ($1 = 14.2588 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)