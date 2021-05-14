Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Buyout firm Cinven says Sanne rejects $1.90 billion takeover proposal

By Reuters Staff

May 14 (Reuters) - Cinven said on Friday London-listed alternative asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group had rejected the private-equity firm’s 1.35-billion-pound ($1.90 billion) buyout offer.

Cinven, which made a 830 pence per share offer to Sanne earlier this month, said it was considering its position. It has until June 11 to make a firm offer or walk away.

$1 = 0.7117 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

