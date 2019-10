Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asset and corporate services company Sanne Group Plc on Monday appointed Paloma Gonzalez as director of its Spanish business.

Gonzalez joins the firm from financial services provider CITCO, and will be responsible for the strategic implementation, financial reporting and business development of its Spanish unit, Sanne Group said. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru, editing by Amy Caren Daniel)