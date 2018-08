Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sanne Group Plc named Peter Nagle managing director of its client services business in Mauritius.

Nagle has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and has worked with JPMorgan and Standard Chartered.

Nagle will be working with Mark Law, the managing director of Sanne’s alternative asset business in the Asia Pacific region. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)