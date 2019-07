July 29 (Reuters) - Asset and corporate services firm Sanne Group on Monday named Milivoje Jakimov as country head of its Belgrade business.

Most recently, Milivoje was part of Sanne’s global product development team and joined the company in 2016.

Milivoje will be responsible for exploring new business development opportunities and will drive Sanne’s corporate offerings across the EMEA region, Sanne said in a statement.