MOVES-Britain's Sanne Group names director of business development in Japan

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sanne Group on Friday appointed Makoto Nagao to the newly created role of director of business development in Japan, as the asset and corporate services company strengthens its Asia-Pacific business.

Nagao most recently worked with Japanese asset manager Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

He will work with Japan’s country head Mark Bennett, and oversee new business development, the company said. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)