MOVES-Sanne Group names new CFO and head of M&A

March 22 (Reuters) - Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, said Thursday that James Ireland would succeed Spencer Daley as chief financial officer in June.

Daley will take the role of head of M&A and strategy, Sanne Group said.

Ireland most recently led Investec Plc’s ‘s Support Services Sector team and has also been a close adviser to Sanne for more than three years, the company said. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Savio D’Souza)