The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday invalidated all claims of a patent that Amgen has accused Sanofi-Aventis and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of infringing with their breakthrough biologic Dupixent.

The PTAB agreed with Sanofi and Regeneron that all 17 innovations that Amgen subsidiary Immunex claimed in its patent were obvious in light of prior discoveries by two other inventors.

