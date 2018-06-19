FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 19, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sanofi poaches former PSA finance boss Chasseloup de Chatillon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi announced it had hired Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon, the former chief financial officer at carmaker and Peugeot-manufacturer PSA, to take up a similar position within Sanofi.

Sanofi said Chasseloup de Chatillon would become its executive vice-president and chief financial officer, with his position taking effect on October 1, replacing Jerome Contamine who will be retiring.

“Jean-Baptiste is an experienced CFO who has been part of the impressive turnaround of PSA Group,” said Sanofi chief executive Olivier Brandicourt in a statement.

PSA had posted a series of record earnings results over the last two years, having rebounded from a 2012 brush with bankruptcy. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.