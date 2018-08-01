FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 9:16 AM / in 3 hours

Sanofi stockpiling in UK in case of Brexit no-deal - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi on Wednesday said it had made arrangements for additional warehouse capacity in Britain to stockpile products, as it makes contingency plans for a no-deal in Brexit negotiations.

Sanofi said it was confident its stockpiling measures would ensure British patients have access to its treatments after Britain leaves the European Union, regardless of whether a deal over its future relations with the bloc is in place. “The uncertainty in the Brexit negotiations means that Sanofi has always been planning for a no deal scenario,” a spokesman with the French drugmaker said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)

