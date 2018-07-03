Sanofi beefing up diabetes pipeline to restore growth - executive

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Sanofi sees a more diversified pipeline driving a return to growth at its diabetes unit in the coming years and will consider acquisitions and partnerships to help boost performance, a company executive said on Tuesday.

“I will not commit to a new guidance for 2019 but we are clearly optimistic for the business,” Stefan Oelrich, executive vice president Diabetes and Cardiovascular at Sanofi, told Reuters.

He cited new drugs under development, the rising number of diabetes sufferers around the world and technological breakthroughs as causes for optimism.