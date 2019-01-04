Sanofi to invest 80 mln euros in German biotech group BioNTech

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi will invest 80 million euros ($90.9 million) in BioNTech and expand its collaboration with the German biotech group, BioNTech said on Friday.

BioNTech, which first agreed a collaboration with Sanofi in 2015 in the area of cancer immunotherapy, did not specify the stake Sanofi would hold as a result of the investment.

BioNTech said the companies had signed a deal to jointly develop the first cancer immunotherapy which has reached the stage of clinical trial and is to be tested on a number of solid tumour types.