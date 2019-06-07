Market News
June 7, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO

Matthias Blamont

4 Min Read

    * Hudson from Novartis to join Sanofi from Sept. 1
    * Current CEO Brandicourt to retire
    * Shares up almost 5 percent

 (Adds share price, comment)
    By Matthias Blamont
    PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Sanofi           has poached Paul
Hudson from Novartis          to replace Chief Executive Olivier
Brandicourt who will retire in September, France's biggest
drugmaker said on Friday, helping send its shares almost 5
percent higher.
    Hudson, who is British, will take over on Sept. 1, Sanofi
said, confirming a Reuters report published on Thursday and
marking the latest move by a Novartis executive to a competitor.
    Shares in Sanofi were up 4.95 percent at 1050 GMT, leading
gainers on the Paris benchmark CAC 40 index        .
    "As an external, and non-French hire, Paul Hudson will be
seen as a step in the right direction," said Graham Doyle, an
equity analyst with Liberum.
    Hudson, 51, has been CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, one of
the Swiss company's three main divisions, since 2016.
    Earlier, he worked at Schering Plough and AstraZeneca. 
    Novartis named Marie-France Tschudin, president of Novartis
unit Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), to replace Hudson
with immediate effect.
    "Hudson has been chosen because of his reputation. He is
known as a solid manager and has digital expertise relating to
pharmaceuticals," a source familiar with the decision said on
Thursday.
    Hudson's departure follows the exit of Samit Hirawat, head
of oncology drug development, who is to become chief medical
officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb       in a move announced on
Wednesday.             
    
    RESHAPING SANOFI
    Brandicourt was hired in 2015 to help to revive the fortunes
of Sanofi and has been reshaping the business.
    Under his tenure, the company swapped its animal health unit
with Boehringer Ingelheim for the German company's consumer
healthcare operations in a $20 billion deal. Sanofi also sold
its European generics arm for 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion)
to private equity firm Advent International.
    New launches such as eczema treatment Dupixent, cost-cutting
measures and new priorities in research and development enabled
Sanofi to return to profit in the second half of last year after
a series of disappointing quarters.             
    Brandicourt's teams, however, failed to land two strategic
acquisitions, losing out to Pfizer on buying California-based
cancer specialist Medivation in 2016 and failing to acquire
Swiss biotech company Actelion, which was bought by Johnson &
Johnson         in 2017.
    
    NEW MEDICINES
    At Novartis, Tschudin takes over a main drugs business with
$35 billion in annual sales and a stable of medicines including
newly approved $2.1 million-per-patient gene therapy Zolgensma,
the world's most expensive one-time therapy, for children with
spinal muscular atrophy.             
    Novartis is being watched for how successfully it can roll
out Zolgensma as well as several other new medicines including
Mayzent in a crowded multiple sclerosis field.
    Tschudin, a Swiss citizen who speaks six languages, joined
Novartis in 2017 after working at Celgene          where she ran
its Hematology-Oncology business for Europe, Middle East and
Africa.
    Answering to Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, Tschudin's
brief will be continuing the Swiss drugmakers' push into cell
and gene therapy for rare diseases, while also building out a
diverse portfolio of medicines for heart disease, immunology,
liver disease, neuroscience and respiratory ailments.
    "Marie-France has a strong record of accomplishments in
driving commercial excellence and a culture of inclusiveness and
integrity," Narasimhan said.
($1 = 0.8879 euros) 

 (Reporting by Matthias Blamont in Paris and John Miller in
Zurich; Additional reporting by Laetitia Volga ; Editing by
Jason Neely/Keith Weir)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below