BREAKINGVIEWS-Sanofi finds M&A cure to CEO foot-in-mouth disease

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The French drugmaker is selling a $13 bln stake in biotech Regeneron. CEO Paul Hudson, recently chastised for saying America would get first dibs on a Covid-19 vaccine, now has a pristine balance sheet to do deals and invest. It helps Sanofi’s growth problem, and public image.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Sanofi said on May 25 it planned to sell most of its 20.6% stake in U.S. biotech group Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

- The French pharmaceutical firm will carry out a public offering of the stock, after which Regeneron will buy back a further $5 billion tranche.

- Sanofi currently holds 23.2 million of Regeneron shares, worth approximately $13.2 billion. After the sale, it will continue to own 400,000 shares, and the two companies will continue to collaborate on developing new drugs.

