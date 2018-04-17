FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Sanofi's CFO Contamine to retire later this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Sanofi’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jerome Contamine, plans to retire later this year, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday.

In an emailed statement, a spokesman with Sanofi said Contamine would “work with the company on finding a replacement and assist with the transition once a successor has been named”. Contamine, 60, a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, France’s most prestigious engineering school, joined Sanofi in 2009 after holding a senior management position with water and waste group Veolia.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
