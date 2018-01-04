FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sanofi says will work with Manila in spite of Dengvaxia ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France’s Sanofi said on Thursday it would continue to cooperate with the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration after the country suspended clearance for its controversial dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

The Philippines government also fined Sanofi a symbolic $2,000 Health Secretary Francisco Duque told Reuters.

“Sanofi Pasteur confirms that in accordance with international and local laws, regulations and company standards, post-approval commitments for Dengvaxia, as described in the pharmacovigilance plan submitted to the Philippines FDA and other national regulatory authorities, have been – and will continue to be – fulfilled,” a Sanofi spokesman said. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

