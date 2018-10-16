Sanofi, Regeneron say late-stage Dupixent trials show positive results

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Tuesday that they received positive results for their Dupixent product, which treats eczema and is seen as a key driver of future revenues.

Sanofi and Regeneron said in a joint statement that two pivotal Phase 3 placebo-controlled trials evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab), in adults with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, had met all primary and secondary endpoints.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulator is expected to approve Dupixent for asthma treatment before the year-end. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)