May 1, 2018 / 11:16 AM / in an hour

Sanofi/Regeneron cut Praluent drug price in Express Scripts deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday they had agreed to cut the price of their potent cholesterol drug, Praluent, under a deal with Express Scripts, the largest U.S. manager of prescription benefits.

In exchange, Express Scripts has selected Praluent as the exclusive PCSK9 inhibitor therapy on its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018.

The agreement, which follows disappointing sales of the medicine, is the first since Sanofi and Regeneron announced in March that they were considering special deals to break a reimbursement logjam.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

