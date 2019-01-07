Drugmakers Sanofi, Regeneron restructure immuno-oncology deal

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron have restructured an earlier deal in the immuno-oncology sector, which will result in Sanofi paying its U.S. partner some $582 million.

The companies said the new arrangement would give Sanofi increased flexibility to advance its early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline independently, while Regeneron retains all rights to its other immuno-oncology discovery and development programs.

Sanofi will pay Regeneron $462 million representing the balance of payments due under their original deal, which covers the Sanofi share of the immuno-oncology discovery program costs for the last quarter of 2018, and up to $120 million in other development costs. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)