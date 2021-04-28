Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Dupixent and vaccines lift Sanofi first-quarter results

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi confirmed its 2021 targets on Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter, helped by sales of its star eczema treatment Dupixent and vaccines.

The French drugmaker, which stunned investors last year with a delay of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline, said it expected results of a phase II study evaluating the shot next month.

$1 = 0.8284 euros Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

