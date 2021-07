PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi raised its 2021 outlook after its vaccines and star eczema treatment Dupixent helped it post better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday. The French drugmaker said it was now targeting earnings per share to grow around 12% at constant exchange rates this year. It had previously been expecting a “high single digit” rise in earnings.

