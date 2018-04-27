UPDATE 1-Sanofi Q1 hit by exchange rates, diabetes, growth not seen before H2

* Net income up 0.4 pct

* Diabetes and cardiovascular sales fall, Genzyme shines

* Reaffirms 2018 guidance (Adds details)

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday reported sluggish first-quarter profit growth, hurt by exchange rate effects and lower sales at its struggling diabetes and cardiovascular unit, and hinted at another difficult quarter ahead.

The company, which confirmed its full year outlook, said “a “new period of growth” was expected to begin in the second half of the year.

Sanofi has been restructuring its organisation since the appointment of chief executive Olivier Brandicourt in 2015, and most recently announced two big takeovers in January, but its diabetes unit is still faced with weak sales.

First-quarter business net income was up 0.4 percent at constant exchange rates to 1.6 billion euros, as total sales fell 0.4 percent to 7.9 billion euros ($9.56 billion). Analysts polled by Reuters in partnership with Inquiry Financial forecast an average net profit of 1.42 billion euros and net sales of 8 billion.

Sanofi said a strong euro had a negative effect of 8.3 percent on revenues.

While diabetes and cardiovascular sales were down 15.7 percent, revenue at the speciality care Genzyme unit rose 16.2 percent.

Sanofi reached deals at the start of the year to buy U.S haemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion and Belgium’s Ablynx, which is developing an experimental drug for a rare blood disorder, for 3.9 billion euros.

It is also engaged in exclusive talks with private equity firm Advent International to sell its Zentiva European generics drugs arm for 1.9 billion euros.

A health scare surrounding its world-first dengue vaccine in the Philippines shows no sign of abating, while separately some investors have said Sanofi is still lacking a robust portfolio of new drugs.

Sanofi said on Tuesday it had hired former Roche top scientist John Reed to head its research operations from July 1, when industry veteran Elias Zerhouni retires.

Following the integration of Bioverativ and Ablynx, Sanofi reported sales of 64 million euros in a new rare blood disorder franchise. ($1 = 0.8263 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)